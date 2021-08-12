Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire is currently one of the most popular Battle Royale games in India. The special thing about this game is the in-game items present in it. In this game you will find many cosmetic items including characters, gun skins, emotes. To get these items, you have to spend in-game currency i.e. Diamonds.Also Read - Weight Loss Soup: Desi Lauki or Bottle Gourd Soup is The Best, Here's Why

Redeem codes are a good option for players who can't afford diamonds to buy these items from the in-game store. You can also buy Free Fire in-game items using redeem codes. Garena keeps on issuing redeem codes to its users from time to time. However, these redeem codes are for a specific server.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 12 August –

FFMC LJES SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC 2SJL KXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL OWHA NSMA – Triple Captain power up

FFPL FMSJ DKEL – Triple Captain power-up

F2AY SAH5 CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

JX5N QCM7 U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

C23Q 2AGP 9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

There are Several Other Additional Redeem Codes Available for 12 August 2021

XX4I ITDB FTEP

IK72 LKPY 61DQ

D57B SNK3 C7NF

PV2B FPTQ Q3PL

WHYG N3J2 9VZU

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

To use Free Fire, Redeem Codes, you have to go to Free Fire's reward redemption website reward.ff.garena.com. Here you will need to log in to your Free Fire account using your Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, or Twitter account. After logging in to the account, you will need to enter the Redeem Code, after which the rewards will be added to your Free Fire Vault. You can add these to your inventory later by opening the game.

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region-specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.