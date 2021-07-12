Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Just Like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a popular battle royale game. To retain the players in this battle royale game, the gaming company Garana release some free redeem codes from time to time.Also Read - Devon Conway, Sophie Ecclestone Named ICC Players of the Month

Many items in this game give players an advantage in the battlefield. It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. With the help of these items, users can strengthen their grip in the game. To buy them, users have to spend some diamonds. Also Read - No Plan to Enter Politics in Future, Clarifies Rajinikanth; Dissolves Outfit RMM

Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways – Also Read - Bhuj The Pride of India Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt Present 'Greatest Battle Ever Fought'

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

log-in to your Free Fire account.

This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.

For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.

You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.

After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.

The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.

You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 12 July –

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7 Days – For Indian Servers)

FFESPORTSF2A – Crystal Soul Backpack and Ford Bobblehead (Indonesian Server)

HXVDEU6EPW5X – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (Brazil, US)

PACJJTUA29UU – Diamond Royale Voucher (European Server)

XLMMVSBNV6YC – 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Singapore Server)

HAPPYBDAYMR1 – Musical Monkey Backpack, Diamond Royale Voucher, and Maro Fragments (Middle East Server)