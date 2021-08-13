Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire has become one of the most popular Battle Royale Game since PUBG Mobile India is banned in the country. It consists of 10-minute-long games where players must fight against 49 players to survive on a remote island. Here players are free to choose their starting position, as well as pick up weapons and other equipment. There are several items in Garena Free Fire that give players an advantage in the battlefield.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 5 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. To buy them, users must spend some diamonds. Diamonds act as in-game currency in the Free Fire game and can be purchased by users. Players can get these items for free with the help of event and redeem codes.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 13 August 2021 –

FFMC LJES SCR7

FFMC 2SJL KXSB

FFPL OWHA NSMA

FFPL FMSJ DKEL

F2AY SAH5 CCQH

FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC

JX5N QCM7 U5CH

C23Q 2AGP 9PH

XUW3FNK7AV8N

TJ57OSSDN5AP

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLHMWLKWJE

B6IYCTNH4PV3

BYWL56K44RKH

XLMMVSBNV6YC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFMC2SJLKXSB

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ

FFMCVGNABCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC5GZ8S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points

FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points

JX5NQCM7U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher

FF9M2GF14CBF – redeem and Get Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC – redeem and Get 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5 – redeem and Get 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1ZTBE2RP9 – redeem and Get Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region-specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.