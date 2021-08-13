Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire has become one of the most popular Battle Royale Game since PUBG Mobile India is banned in the country. It consists of 10-minute-long games where players must fight against 49 players to survive on a remote island. Here players are free to choose their starting position, as well as pick up weapons and other equipment. There are several items in Garena Free Fire that give players an advantage in the battlefield.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 5 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards
It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. To buy them, users must spend some diamonds. Diamonds act as in-game currency in the Free Fire game and can be purchased by users. Players can get these items for free with the help of event and redeem codes.
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 13 August 2021 –
- FFMC LJES SCR7
- FFMC 2SJL KXSB
- FFPL OWHA NSMA
- FFPL FMSJ DKEL
- F2AY SAH5 CCQH
- FFMC 5GZ8 S3JC
- JX5N QCM7 U5CH
- C23Q 2AGP 9PH
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- FFPLHMWLKWJE
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- BYWL56K44RKH
- XLMMVSBNV6YC
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- FFMC6UR5ZNJQ
- FFMCVGNABCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
- FFMC5GZ8S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSMH8ZK763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points
- FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points
- JX5NQCM7U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- FFMCF8XLVNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up
- C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up
- F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher
- FF9M2GF14CBF – redeem and Get Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- FFMCF8XLVNKC – redeem and Get 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCVGNABCZ5 – redeem and Get 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 – redeem and Get Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes
- Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.
- log in to your Free Fire account.
- This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.
- For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.
- You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.
- After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.
- The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.
- You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.
However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region-specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.