Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire game has emerged as one of the top games of its genre by coming to the mobile platform. The game is well received globally and has a huge player base. It has achieved many accomplishments since its release. It is going to be almost 4 years since this game is launched. The fourth anniversary of this game can be celebrated in August. Those who have not played this game till now, then they can see the demo of this game on Google Play Store.

There are several in-game cosmetics and rewards that player need to enhance their strategy. But these items are paid and not every time you would be able to purchase them. So, here is the deal! The Redeem Codes help you to get these valuable items and use them to empower yourself in the game.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 15 July –

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PCNF5CQBAJLK

W0JJAFV3TU5E

TJ57OSSDN5AP

LH3DHG87XU5U

PACJJTUA29UU

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFPLOWHANSMA

FFMCLJESSCR7

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.