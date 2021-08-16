Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire issues redeem codes for different regions to keep players in the game. Through these redeem codes, players get a variety of in-game items, such as gun-skins, emotes, in-game currency, characters, etc. However, these redeem codes are region specific and are for limited use only.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 13 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 16 August 2021 –

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land Parachute & Astronaut Pack

FF9M-N7P8-EUCH for Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate and Bunny Egg Loot Box

FASD-FVGB-HNJK for Choice Crate

FSDE-FGBN-MKFD for Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

FDER-FGHJ-KIU8 for Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher

F4RT-YUIK-MNBG for Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

FT6Y-7UIK-JMNB for 2x Mr. Waggor Box

U8IK-MJNH-GFDS for Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FRTY-HUJM-KOIU for Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FRFT-GHBN-MKIU for 2x Street couple loot crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate Delivery Weapon Loot Crate.

JX5NQCM7U5CH for 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF for Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMCF8XLVNKC for 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCVGNABCZ5 for 2x M1014 UndergroundRP Howl Loot Crate 4ST9 StreetZTBE2 Bundle

FFMC5GZ8S3JC for 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSMH8ZK763Q for 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLPQXXENMS for Bonus 50 points

FFMC2SJLKXSB for 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA for Triple Captain power up

WMWT-8A96-RHDF for 50x Saphire Tokens

SDERT56YUJNB for Shirou Free Fire Character

WLSGJXS5KFYR for AWM Duke Swallowtail (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 for AUG Cyber ​​Bounty Hunter

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region-specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 11 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards