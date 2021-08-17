Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire releases new codes every day to give better gaming experience to its users. With the help of these codes, you get many such items which prove to be helpful in completing the mission. By using these codes, you can win permanent gun skins, weapon royal vouchers, crates, clothes, characters and much more. Let us tell you that these codes are of 12 characters, they can also contain some numbers including the alphabet of English. But these codes are available for a limited time only. Once a code is used, no one can use it.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 16 August 2021: Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 17 August 2021 –

WLSGJXS5KFYR

JDFG BHJK IUYT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FMCVGNABCZ5

FFMC2SJLKXSB

TJ57OSSDN5AP

GROZA skin

AK47 – Urban Raer

SKS – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

AK – Imperial Rome

Kar98K – Imperial Rome

FAMAS – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee – Rattle

Bumblebee – Sting

Bumblebee – Swarm

Pharaoh’s Eye

Pharaoh’s Wings

Pharaoh’s Rage

PARAFAL – Persia Prowess

Bounty Token

Additional Redeem Codes for 17 August –

SDFG HJKL OI98

FU7Y TRED SZXC

FVGB HJKU YTRE

FWAS XDCV BNMK

FLOI UYTR ESXC

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region-specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.