Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Just Like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a popular battle royale game. To retain the players in this battle royale game, the gaming company Garana release some free redeem codes from time to time. Many items in this game give players an advantage in the battlefield. It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. With the help of these items, users can strengthen their grip in the game. To buy them, users must spend some diamonds. Also Read - 'Among Us' Most Downloaded Mobile Game Across Globe in 2020, PUBG Ranks Fourth

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 17th June – Also Read - PUBG Mobile Banned in India: Here Are 5 Other Awesome Battle Royale Games to Play Online

LKP2PIC2DGRD

WGWTYQK3EO3A

MMPUR7160DMO

MA2YKKVUZPG3

I0OLDKDUEQS8

214PNYX66RA8

GOB08K3CA5P9

AN3CIK5XSBST

ME5866OGLPQZ

BMTMP22W3OZ7

QW0LSEK9U86B

AO02ZLKJDPGV

7L5Z3DHOS8YJ

8JQT2WZEUNKF

C24INWB3YFPD

FU5OPKTT56LP

RNTW4A2TMCVU

O8Y0P7BZ150T

Q1RC5NPZ2C2F

66QSZD5ZEMHH

O1W9PGX13WO8

P0E12EY41QCS

LXXEP7XZQ5KT

UV1QN0QGG9OB

K1KK7Y7RN1FT

E5VD23639TTJ

DFL6QE534M5O

6J40XMCIVNBZ

VL11NYFOPK6L

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes