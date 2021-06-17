Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Just Like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a popular battle royale game. To retain the players in this battle royale game, the gaming company Garana release some free redeem codes from time to time. Many items in this game give players an advantage in the battlefield. It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. With the help of these items, users can strengthen their grip in the game. To buy them, users must spend some diamonds. Also Read - 'Among Us' Most Downloaded Mobile Game Across Globe in 2020, PUBG Ranks Fourth
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 17th June –
LKP2PIC2DGRD
WGWTYQK3EO3A
MMPUR7160DMO
MA2YKKVUZPG3
I0OLDKDUEQS8
214PNYX66RA8
GOB08K3CA5P9
AN3CIK5XSBST
ME5866OGLPQZ
BMTMP22W3OZ7
QW0LSEK9U86B
AO02ZLKJDPGV
7L5Z3DHOS8YJ
8JQT2WZEUNKF
C24INWB3YFPD
FU5OPKTT56LP
RNTW4A2TMCVU
O8Y0P7BZ150T
Q1RC5NPZ2C2F
66QSZD5ZEMHH
O1W9PGX13WO8
P0E12EY41QCS
LXXEP7XZQ5KT
UV1QN0QGG9OB
K1KK7Y7RN1FT
E5VD23639TTJ
DFL6QE534M5O
6J40XMCIVNBZ
VL11NYFOPK6L
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes
- Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.
- log-in to your Free Fire account.
- This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.
- For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.
- You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.
- After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.
- The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.
- You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.