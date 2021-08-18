Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Talking about Free Fire game, it is one of the most popular games on Google Play Store. It is at the top of the top-grazing list of the Play Store. The specialty of this game is that the company offers redeem codes every day to make it interesting. So that with their help, players can get items that can help in completing missions.Also Read - Smriti Irani's Terrific Weight Loss Transformation Makes Fans Say 'Original Smritiben is Back'
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 18 August 2021 –
- FF22NYW94A00 – Cupid Scar
- FF5XZSZM6LEF – Titan Scar
- FFTQT5IRMCNX – Bunny MP40
- FF7WSM0CN44Z – M1887 WinterLand
- FFA9UVHX4H7D – M1887 Punch Man
- FFA0ES11YL2D – Poker MP40
- FFX60C2IIVYU – Arctic blue
- FFXVGG8NU4YB – Custom Room
- FFE4E0DIKX2D – Gloo wall Skin
List of Rewards Including in Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 18 August
- GROZA skin
- AK47 – Urban Raer
- SKS – Urban Rager
- SPAS12 – Urban Rager
- AK – Imperial Rome
- Kar98K – Imperial Rome
- FAMAS – Imperial Rome
- MP5 – Imperial Rome
- Bumblebee – Rattle
- Bumblebee – Sting
- Bumblebee – Swarm
- Pharaoh’s Eye
- Pharaoh’s Wings
- Pharaoh’s Rage
- PARAFAL – Persia Prowess
- Bounty Token
There are Several Other Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Available for Today
- ERTY HJNB VCDS
- F9IU JHGV CDSE
- F7UI JHBG FDFR
- FXCV BNMK DSXC
- F0KM JNBV CXSD
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes
- Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.
- log in to your Free Fire account.
- This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.
- For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.
- You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.
- After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.
- The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.
- You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.
However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region-specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.
