Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game among players in India and other countries. The Singaporean online game developer and publisher, Garena keep on releasing redeem codes for players time to time. In the latest reports, the company has released exclusive redeem codes on the Indonesian server. Garena Free Fire is available on Google Play Store and App Store. Recently, the game has been rated as one of the most popular battle royale game after gaining 7 million followers on their official Instagram handle.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 18th June –

FFTH-BGCS-AWQ5

KOPY-5GFB-CSZA

GGHY-BFDS-ZAW4

MNHG-TDKO- Y65R

VBGF- E4RD- ASZV

NBGH-UOPM-HFVD

VGFF-DRAZ-SEYU

MNHG-SSZX-FY6U

NGFD-E5TG-VDAS

NHUI-8POK-GMNF

FGTF-FDAS-NY89

MNHV-CDAS-QW5Y

FFGY-BGJI-8OMF

FFGV-TY67-NGFS

FGDS-MBGF-4587

FFBG-UOPM-GHDS

FFR4-XCVH-U9KA

FFVC- ZDSA-W3T8

SDRT-YBNM-KOP8

HGHP-OUAD-FZB6

BNVF-DAER-45YU

CVZA-SE4R-T6UM

HBGD-EQWU-POKH

FFGY-BNFD-SAZR

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, this code is only available for SG server and cannot be redeemed from any other region. If you try to redeem them from any other region, a message will appear “Failed to Redeem. This Code cannot be used in your region.”