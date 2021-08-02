Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – The Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes are of 12 characters, which can sometimes contain numbers along with the English alphabet. They only work for a limited time and some code runs only on select servers. In Free Fire, gun skins, characters, and pets give a player special skill that help them win the game. But it takes a lot of effort to get them. Here we have mentioned such Free Fire 2nd August Redeem Codes, which you can use in the game to get many rewards for free.Also Read - Scolded by Mother For Spending Rs 40,000 in 'Free Fire' Game, Class 6 Student Kills Self in MP's Chhatarpur

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 2 August 2021 –

SDFG HJUY TRED

RTYU JNBV CSDF

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F9IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FXCV BNMK DSXC

F0KM JNBV CXSD

F2W3 EDFV BVGH

F5TY HNBV CXSW

E5VD 2363 9TTJ

DFL6 QE53 4M5O

6J40 XMCI VNBZ

VL11 NYFO PK6L

B89A U779 KQ0M

GTCE S23G MTFM

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.