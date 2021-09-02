Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Characters, gun skins and pets in Free Fire give you special skills that help you win the game. But it takes a lot of effort to get them including spending real money to completing missions in many events. But with Redeem Codes, you can get the best in-game weapon skins, clothing, and accessories, as well as free rewards like Diamond Pass and Elite Pass.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 27 August 2021 – Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, Multiple Rewards
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 2 September –
- FF22 NYW9 4A00 – Cupid Scar
- FF5X ZSZM 6LEF – Titan Scar
- FFTQ T5IR MCNX – Bunny MP40
- FF7W SM0C N44Z – M1887 WinterLand
- FFA9 UVHX 4H7D – M1887 Punch Man
- FFA0 ES11 YL2D – Poker MP40
- FFX6 0C2I IVYU – Arctic blue
- FFXV GG8N U4YB – Custom Room
- FFE4 E0DI KX2D – Gloo wall Skin
Redeem codes are of 12 characters, which can sometimes contain numbers along with the English alphabet. They only work for a limited time and some code runs only on select servers. Here we are telling you about the Redeem Codes of September 1 of Free Fire, which you can use in the game to get many rewards for free. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 25 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards
There are Several Other Additional Redeem Codes for 2 September –
- SJ2V RWXT A2HG
- FF9M PGS3 85PS
- FF9M J31C XKRG
- Z63G WUBM E7GH
- LH3D HG87 XU5U
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes
- Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.
- log-in to your Free Fire account.
- This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.
- For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.
- You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.
- After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.
- The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.
- You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.
However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 23 August 2021 : Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, Multiple Rewards