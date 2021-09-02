Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Characters, gun skins and pets in Free Fire give you special skills that help you win the game. But it takes a lot of effort to get them including spending real money to completing missions in many events. But with Redeem Codes, you can get the best in-game weapon skins, clothing, and accessories, as well as free rewards like Diamond Pass and Elite Pass.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 27 August 2021 – Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 2 September –

FF22 NYW9 4A00 – Cupid Scar

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF – Titan Scar

FFTQ T5IR MCNX – Bunny MP40

FF7W SM0C N44Z – M1887 WinterLand

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D – M1887 Punch Man

FFA0 ES11 YL2D – Poker MP40

FFX6 0C2I IVYU – Arctic blue

FFXV GG8N U4YB – Custom Room

FFE4 E0DI KX2D – Gloo wall Skin

Redeem codes are of 12 characters, which can sometimes contain numbers along with the English alphabet. They only work for a limited time and some code runs only on select servers. Here we are telling you about the Redeem Codes of September 1 of Free Fire, which you can use in the game to get many rewards for free.

There are Several Other Additional Redeem Codes for 2 September –

SJ2V RWXT A2HG

FF9M PGS3 85PS

FF9M J31C XKRG

Z63G WUBM E7GH

LH3D HG87 XU5U

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.