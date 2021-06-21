Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Party shooting game Garena Free Fire has garnered over 7 million followers on Instagram in Indonesia. Expressing happiness on this occasion, the gaming company has released exclusive redeem codes for Indonesian servers. Redeem codes are the best option to get free rewards in Free Fire. Free Fire itself releases these codes. They mostly release these codes on official social media accounts and live streams. You can get reward by using these codes. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 18th June 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 21 June –

YXY3EGTLHGJX

LH3DHG87XU5U

PACJJTUA29UU

ZFMUVTLYSLSC

Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways –

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

log-in to your Free Fire account.

This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.

For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.

You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.

After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.

The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.

You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, this code is only available for SG server and cannot be redeemed from any other region. If you try to redeem them from any other region, a message will appear “Failed to Redeem. This Code cannot be used in your region.”