Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire is a very popular game all over the world including India. To make this game interesting, the company keeps on releasing new redeem codes every day, which will help the players to complete the missions while gaming. You have to spend real money many times to complete missions and if you do not want to spend money then you can use these Redeem Codes. In these Redeem Codes, you will find players in-game items such as gun-screens, characters, weapon loot crates, pets, etc.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 23 August 2021 –

SERT 56YU JNHB: Head Hunting Parachute

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG: Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F2AYSAH5CCQH: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

SDER TYHB GVCD: Animal Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA: Triple Captain power up

SWER 5TYH BGVC: Phantom Bear Bundle

LH3DHG87XU5U: Weapon Royale Voucher

SDER T56Y UJNB: Shirou Free Fire Character

DXSW QERT 67YU: Elite Pass and Free Top Up

JHGF DSWE 4RTY: free DJ Alok character

FR5G HJKO IUYT: Paloma Character

HYGT FDSE RTGH: Free Dragon AK Skin

F5TY UIJK MNHF: Outfit

FRTG YHJK LOIU: Free Pet

FRTG YHJK MLOI: Free Fire Diamonds

BE34 5TY8 7YTR: Diamond Royale Voucher

FI7E FGHN J3KI: 50,000 diamond codes

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region-specific. Not only this, but there is also a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.

Additional Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes That Can Work Today