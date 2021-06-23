Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Free Fire Redeem Codes can earn you some of the best weapon skins, clothing, and accessories in the game, as well as rewards like Diamond Pass and Elite Pass. Usually, you have to spend money to get these items or climb up the ranks by creating new achievements in the game but redeem codes can get you these for free. Redeem codes are the best option to get free rewards in Free Fire. Free Fire itself releases these codes. They mostly release these codes on official social media accounts and live streams. Also Read - Minissha Lamba Shares Casting Couch Stories: 'Why Don't You Meet For Dinner,' They Ask

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 23 June in India–

3IBBMSL7AK8G

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Rewards: The Age of Gold Bundle

Rewards: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways –

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

log-in to your Free Fire account.

This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.

For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.

You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.

After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.

The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.

You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

Remember, these codes are only available for Indian servers. If you try to redeem them from any other region, a message will appear “Failed to Redeem. This Code cannot be used in your region.”