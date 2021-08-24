Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire game has emerged as one of the top games of its genre by coming to the mobile platform. The game is well received globally and has a huge player base. It has achieved many accomplishments since its release. It is going to be almost 4 years since this game is launched. The fourth anniversary of this game can be celebrated in August. Those who have not played this game till now, then they can see the demo of this game on Google Play Store.Also Read - Kriti Sanon Looks Divine in a Traditional Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga, Do You Like?

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 24 August –

Cupid Scar – FF22NYW94A00

Titan Scar – FF5XZSZM6LEF

Bunny MP40 – FFTQT5IRMCNX

M1887 WinterLand – FF7WSM0CN44Z

M1887 Punch Man – FFA9UVHX4H7D

Poker MP40 – FFA0ES11YL2D

Arctic blue – FFX60C2IIVYU

Custom Room – FFXVGG8NU4YB

Gloo wall Skin – FFE4E0DIKX2D

WR8YXGAJB1EI

WZQT7CX1N9T3

EW8VL16IMH0H

VV8W46E3Z9R5

HSQORBNK5J0T

GD59F9L83JJN

ZD8JRJ157CI9

N53R0JGAH0KK

TG6YTMU6MQQ7

ZWNU5YAX7OT4

E33BWOZLL6JA

XXKSVVB1RWX5

E46LGPI8LIL4

9KG4BG5QEQWY

3SONI21V6X9X

7WVY9EGP4TIV

A6REQAZE8CDG

ZBNOCD2WA53F

E2BHX1E3BAXD

2RK6TTA8UWRA

JK426ET87Y31

There are several in-game cosmetics and rewards that player need to enhance their strategy. But these items are paid and not every time you would be able to purchase them. So, here is the deal! The Redeem Codes help you to get these valuable items and use them to empower yourself in the game.

There are Several Rewards Available for Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 24 August –

GROZA skin

AK47 – Urban Raer

SKS – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

AK – Imperial Rome

Kar98K – Imperial Rome

FAMAS – Imperial Rome

MP5 – Imperial Rome

Bumblebee – Rattle

Bumblebee – Sting

Bumblebee – Swarm

Pharaoh’s Eye

Pharaoh’s Wings

Pharaoh’s Rage

PARAFAL – Persia Prowess

Bounty Token

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.