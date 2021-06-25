Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – There are several items in Garena Free Fire that give players an advantage in the battlefield. It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. To buy them, users have to spend some diamonds. Diamonds act as in-game currency in the Free Fire game and can be purchased by users. Players can get these items for free with the help of event and redeem codes. Also Read - Eijaz Khan Takes Pavitra Punia Home to Celebrate His Nephew's Birthday, Check Out These Viral Pics

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 24 June for Indian Players –

WERT GYHJ NBVC

F1FG HJIU 8YTF

ASER FGBV CXSD

2WSD CVBN JHGF

3IBBMSL7AK8G

AWED FVCF GHKJ

F5VB GJKI O9IU

JDFG BHJK IUYT

FERT YJNB VCXS

SWER TGHN BVCF

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways –

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

log-in to your Free Fire account.

This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.

For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.

You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.

After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.

The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.

You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

These Redeem Codes are only applicable for Indian servers.