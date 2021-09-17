Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – The Free Fire mobile game is very popular among users today and the special thing is that the company keeps on offering redeem codes from time to time. Which help you to complete the missions in the game. These redeem codes are free while some users even spend money to complete the mission. If you also want to complete missions in the game without spending money, then you can use these Redeem codes. Through Redeem codes you will get many special items that can be used to complete missions. These codes are of 12 digits, in which the alphabet and numbers of English are found. These codes can be obtained by visiting the company’s website.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Play Garena Free Fire Game On Their Smartphones During Wedding | Watch

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 25 August –

FFBC LAK9 KYGM: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

FFIC DCTS L5FT: Diamond Royale Voucher

FF9M 2GF1 4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

FFMC F8XL VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC VGNA BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9: Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFBC C4QW KLL9 Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FFBC EGMP C3HZ Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

9GJT 66GN DCLN 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

5G9G CY97 UUD4 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

FF6M 1L8S QAUY – Free Fire Diamond

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.