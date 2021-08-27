Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Free Fire Redeem Codes can earn you some of the best weapon skins, clothing, and accessories in the game, as well as rewards like Diamond Pass and Elite Pass. Usually, you have to spend money to get these items or climb up the ranks by creating new achievements in the game but redeem codes can get you these for free. Redeem codes are the best option to get free rewards in Free Fire. Free Fire itself releases these codes. They mostly release these codes on official social media accounts and live streams.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 25 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 27 August –

Z63G WUBM E7GH: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D HG87 XU5U: Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M J476 HHXE: Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M 2GF1 4CBF: Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N QCM7 U5CH: 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFMC F8XL VNKC: 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC VGNA BCZ5: 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.