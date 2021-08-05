Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – With the Free Fire OB29 update or the Free Fire 4th Anniversary Update, many new features are added to the game. On 4th August at 10:30 am, this new update has been rolled out for Indian players. After the roll out of the new update, the developer put the game server up for maintenance till 5:45 pm yesterday. Now the server is up again, and players can play the game online.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2 August 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

There are various in-game items and diamonds in Garena Free Fire which can be buy free through redeem codes.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 5 August –

SDFGHJKLOI98

FU7YTREDSZXC

FVGBHJKUYTRE

FWASXDCVBNMK

FLOIUYTRESXC

DDFRTY1515POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO15POKH

BBHUQWPO1515UY

MJTFAER8UOP15

SDAWR88YO15UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81515NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.