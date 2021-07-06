Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royale game among players in India and other countries. The Singaporean online game developer and publisher, Garena keep on releasing redeem codes for players time to time. In the latest reports, the company has released exclusive redeem codes on the European server. Garena Free Fire is available on Google Play Store and App Store. Recently, the game has been rated as one of the most popular battle royale game after gaining 7 million followers on their official Instagram handle. Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 28 June 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 6 July –

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ

FFMC2SJLKXSB

XLMMVSBNV6YC

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways –

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

log-in to your Free Fire account.

This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.

For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.

You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.

After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.

The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.

You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

NOTE – These Redeem Codes are only available for European Servers. If you try to redeem them from your region, a message will appear Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”