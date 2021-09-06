Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Free Fire game is available for both Android and iOS users and the specialty of this game is that you do not need an expensive phone for this. This game can also be played on cheap and budget range smartphones. Talking about Redeem Codes, it is of 12 digits and includes some alphabets of English as well as numbers. Some Redeem Codes are available for limited time and in selected regions only. If you do not belong to that region, then you cannot take advantage of these codes.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2 September 2021: Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, Multiple Rewards
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 6 September –
- HZX8SUTD33VN – Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- EV4S-2C7M-MA52 – 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG – 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate
- X59F7-V69-87MA – MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- PR59-EZW4-HSZ9 – M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- SJ2V-RWXT-A2HG – Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FF9M-J31C-XKRG – Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote
- HK9XP6XTE2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- 84J9-EYTY-FSMV – 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box
- 2BEM-BE4T-XU4P – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate
- HK9X-P6XT-E2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate
- SWER 5TYH BGVC – Phantom Bear Bundle
- YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar Skin (7d)
- ERT5 6Y7U JHBVEGG – Hunter Loot Box
- AWER TGHB VCSD – Free Diamonds Voucher
- SERT 56YU JNHB – Head Hunting Parachute
- SXE4 R5T6 YHBG – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- XSEU RTYH BVCX – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- SDER T56Y UJNB – Shirou Free Fire Character
- SDER TYHB GVCD – Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- Z63G-WUBM-E7GH – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
- LH3D-HG87-XU5U – Pumpkin Land parachute
- FF9M-J476-HHXE – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate
- FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack
- JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FFMC-F8XL-VNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7 D)
- FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate
- ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
- FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points
- FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up
- C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate
- FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up
- F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher
- 5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate
- 5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes
- Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.
- log-in to your Free Fire account.
- This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.
- For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.
- You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.
- After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.
- The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.
- You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.
