Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Free Fire game is available for both Android and iOS users and the specialty of this game is that you do not need an expensive phone for this. This game can also be played on cheap and budget range smartphones. Talking about Redeem Codes, it is of 12 digits and includes some alphabets of English as well as numbers. Some Redeem Codes are available for limited time and in selected regions only. If you do not belong to that region, then you cannot take advantage of these codes.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 6 September –

HZX8SUTD33VN – Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

EV4S-2C7M-MA52 – 2x Megalodon Alpha Token Box and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

MCPP-U2ZG-BRKG – 2x Valentines Weapon Loot Crate

X59F7-V69-87MA – MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

PR59-EZW4-HSZ9 – M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

SJ2V-RWXT-A2HG – Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FF9M-J31C-XKRG – Manly Cologne grenade and Shoot Dance emote

HK9XP6XTE2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

84J9-EYTY-FSMV – 2x Lunar New Year Weapon Box

2BEM-BE4T-XU4P – 1x The Punishers Weapon Loot crate

HK9X-P6XT-E2ET – Game Streamer Weapon Loot Crate

SWER 5TYH BGVC – Phantom Bear Bundle

YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid Scar Skin (7d)

ERT5 6Y7U JHBVEGG – Hunter Loot Box

AWER TGHB VCSD – Free Diamonds Voucher

SERT 56YU JNHB – Head Hunting Parachute

SXE4 R5T6 YHBG – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

XSEU RTYH BVCX – Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Z63G-WUBM-E7GH – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

LH3D-HG87-XU5U – Pumpkin Land parachute

FF9M-J476-HHXE – Wicked Coconut Backpack and Victory Wings Loot Crate

FF9M-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land parachute and Astronaut Pack

JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FFMC-F8XL-VNKC – 2x Death’s Eye Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Boy Bundle (7 D)

FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC – 2x Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate

ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points

FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLOWHANSMA – Triple Captain power up

C23Q2AGP9PH – 2x Carnival Carnage Weapon Loot Crate

FFMCLJESSCR7 – 2x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPLFMSJDKEL – Triple Captain power-up

F2AYSAH5CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

5FBKP6U2A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Crate

5XMJPG7RH49R – 3x Incubator Voucher

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.