Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – The Battle Royal Game, Garena Free Fire has released some redeem codes on Indonesian server for its players. The game recently reached 7 million followers and to celebrate this achievement, the company has released redeem codes which can help players to grab specific items like skin and Paleolithic Bundle for free.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 7 July –

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ – Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC – 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N – 2x Custom Room Cards

Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways –

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes –

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.

log-in to your Free Fire account.

This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.

For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.

You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.

After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.

The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.

You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

NOTE – These Redeem Codes are only available on Indonesian Servers. If you try to redeem them from your region, a message will appear Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”