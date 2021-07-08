Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – This year is going to mark the 4th anniversary of Garena Free Fire and company is all set to reveal several in-game items and cosmetics. The August 23 will be the 4th anniversary of this popular Battle Royal Game. In every special occasion the company reveal various redeem codes that help players to purchase in-game cosmetics. The game recently reached 7 million followers and to celebrate this achievement, the company has released redeem codes which can help players to grab specific items like skin and Paleolithic Bundle, characters, emotes for free.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 7 July 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 8 July – Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 6 July 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ – Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 28 June 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC – 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

LH3DHG87XU5U – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 1x Weapon Royale Voucher

PACJJTUA29UU – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways –

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

NOTE – These Redeem Codes are only available for European Servers. If you try to redeem them from your region, a message will appear Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”