Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire game is one of the most popular game not only in India but all over the world. In this game you are given different missions, which you try your best to complete. You need some items to complete the mission. But if you want, you can get the items without spending any money with the help of redeem codes.
These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 8 September –
- 4MZJ669AXEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
- BQ3679972QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate
- FF22NYW94A00: Cupid Scar
- FF5XZSZM6LEF: Titan Scar
- FFTQT5IRMCNX: Bunny MP40
- FF7WSM0CN44Z: M1887 WinterLand
- FFA9UVHX4H7D: M1887 Punch Man
- FFA0ES11YL2D: Poker MP40
- FFX60C2IIVYU: Arctic blue
- FFXVGG8NU4YB: Custom Room
- FFE4E0DIKX2D: Gloo wall
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes
- Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website.
- log-in to your Free Fire account.
- This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account.
- For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region.
- You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code.
- After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault.
- The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code.
- You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.
However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.