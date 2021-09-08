Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Garena Free Fire game is one of the most popular game not only in India but all over the world. In this game you are given different missions, which you try your best to complete. You need some items to complete the mission. But if you want, you can get the items without spending any money with the help of redeem codes.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 7 September 2021 – Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, Multiple Rewards

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 8 September –

4MZJ669AXEEU: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

BQ3679972QVT: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

FF22NYW94A00: Cupid Scar

FF5XZSZM6LEF: Titan Scar

FFTQT5IRMCNX: Bunny MP40

FF7WSM0CN44Z: M1887 WinterLand

FFA9UVHX4H7D: M1887 Punch Man

FFA0ES11YL2D: Poker MP40

FFX60C2IIVYU: Arctic blue

FFXVGG8NU4YB: Custom Room

FFE4E0DIKX2D: Gloo wall

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

