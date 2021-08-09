Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Just Like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire is also a popular battle royale game. To retain the players in this battle royale game, the gaming company Garana releases some free redeem codes from time to time. Many items in this game give players an advantage on the battlefield. It has many items including pets, characters, and gun skins. With the help of these items, users can strengthen their grip in the game. To buy them, users must spend some diamonds.Also Read - Good News for PUBG Mobile India Fans: Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Release Date Announced

There are several in-game cosmetics and rewards that players need to enhance their strategy. But these items are paid for and not every time you would be able to purchase them. So, here is the deal! The Redeem Codes help you to get these valuable items and use them to empower yourself in the game.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 9 August 2021 –

FASDFVGBHNJK – Your Choice Crate

FSDEFGBNMKFD – Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

FDERFGHJKIU8 – Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher

F4RTYUIKMNBG – Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

FT6Y7UIKJMNB – 2x Mr. Waggor Box

U8IKMJNHGFDS – Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FRTYHUJMKOIU – Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FRFTGHBNMKIU – 2x Street couple loot crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot Crate Delivery Weapon Loot Crate.

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

However, these codes are only valid for a short time. Also, they are region-specific. Not only this, there is a limit set for using a redeem code. This will work for the player who redeemed first. The player who redeems the code after crossing the limit will get a message of Failed to redeem.