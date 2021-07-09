Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 2021 – Users often need free Fire diamonds to buy skin, costumes, and other cosmetics in Garena Free Fire. Diamonds are Garena Free Fire’s in-game currency, for which users have to spend money.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 8 July 2021 – Check Out Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

With the help of redeem codes, Free Fire players can get many exclusive rewards. Developers keep on releasing multiple alphanumeric codes. This code consists of 12 characters. Players can redeem these codes by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site. In some of these codes, users get diamonds and some free rewards. For this, users will need the latest Free Fire Redeem Codes.

These redeem codes are now available on the redemption site. Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 9 July –

FFMC6UR5ZNJQ – Old Fashioned Weapon Loot Crate

FFMC2SJLKXSB – 2x Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Crate

XLMMVSBNV6YC – 2x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate

XUW3FNK7AV8N – 2x Custom Room Cards

Players will need to log in to the official redemption site. You can login in these ways –

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes

Go to Free Fire Redeem Code website. log-in to your Free Fire account. This will give you the option to redeem the code as soon as you log in to the account. For Indian users, this automation will set the Indian region. You will get a success message as soon as you enter the redeem code. After redeeming the code, you need to go to the game vault. The game wall will appear in the game lobby and your account will receive gold or diamonds in exchange for the redeem code. You can buy in-game items using gold and diamonds.

NOTE – These Redeem Codes are only available for European Servers. If you try to redeem them from your region, a message will appear Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”