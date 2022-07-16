Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 16, 2022:  Garena Free Fire finally dropped the redeem codes for the July 1 first battle today. Garena daily releases the free redeem codes for its users who can get it exchanged for the in-game rewards. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 5 Released: Check How To Claim Freebies Now

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 16 July 2022

  • Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
  • 4UBY-XPTW-ERES
  • FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
  • BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
  • L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
  • TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
  • 26JT-3G6R-QVAV
  • A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
  • 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
  • FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
  • RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
  • FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
  • 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
  • 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
  • XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
  • AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
  • LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
  • HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
  • QA97-CXS2-J0F0
  • W73D-61AW-NGL2
  • UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
  • NLCB-6S92-K2DE

Here’s How You Can Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes:

  1. Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/ for more information.
  2. Log in with your social media accounts, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
  3. Gamers can now copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field and confirm their actions by clicking the “confirm” button.
  4. After the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-referencing. To redeem the codes, select OK.
  5. Players should go to the in-game mail section to claim their prize.
Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 8 September 2021 – Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, and Multiple Rewards

Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes 7 September 2021 – Check Latest Codes, How to Redeem, Multiple Rewards