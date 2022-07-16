Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For July 16, 2022: Garena Free Fire finally dropped the redeem codes for the July 1 first battle today. Garena daily releases the free redeem codes for its users who can get it exchanged for the in-game rewards. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes will help users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards. A user can copy, and paste any Free Fire redeem code on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. A player shall be signed in through the account which had been used while signing up for Free Fire.Also Read - Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 5 Released: Check How To Claim Freebies Now
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 16 July 2022
- Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
- 4UBY-XPTW-ERES
- FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
- BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
- L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
- TPNA-MS84-ZE8E
- 26JT-3G6R-QVAV
- A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
- 6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
- FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
- RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
- FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
- 5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
- 2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
- XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
- AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
- LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
- HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
- QA97-CXS2-J0F0
- W73D-61AW-NGL2
- UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
- NLCB-6S92-K2DE
Here’s How You Can Redeem Garena Free Fire Codes:
- Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/ for more information.
- Log in with your social media accounts, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
- Gamers can now copy and paste the redeem codes into the text field and confirm their actions by clicking the “confirm” button.
- After the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-referencing. To redeem the codes, select OK.
- Players should go to the in-game mail section to claim their prize.