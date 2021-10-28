Gamers rejoice as Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 2021 will bring special content on Free Fire for free. Garena Free Fire, which is an online Royale game available on mobile devices, has garnered a huge audience due to the popularity of its adventure-driven battle game. It has become one of the most popular mobile games worldwide on Google Play Store with maximum downloads.Also Read - PUBG New State Release Date: Krafton to Launch Much-Awaited Battle Royale Game on THIS Date. All You Need to Know

While most players prefer playing free games online, developers keep bringing more efficient and exciting methods to monetise online games via in-game purchases. And for this, redeem codes come in handy for players but they are very rare and expensive to acquire. These redeem codes help players get rewards, which are difficult to attain.

The codes are available on a regular basis on social media platforms with limited time. The expired codes can’t be redeemed. It includes a 14-digit code which is a combination of letters and words.

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 28, 2021:

R9AU3BHL4XI9

ZDCW61YRUCYH

4XX7DTOLBXOH

XM5L93V38NGX

732OIF59VMZ1

9C0E4B1B1IIG

O92DXVFYVN09

7O0WKWPTC42W

0RI8D35DNFXV

NV944T60B9GK

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F10IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

JIMYLVT46V2Z

Step-by-step guide on how to redeem Garena Free Fire codes: