Gamers rejoice as Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 2021 will bring special content on Free Fire for free. Garena Free Fire, which is an online Royale game available on mobile devices, has garnered a huge audience due to the popularity of its adventure-driven battle game. It has become one of the most popular mobile games worldwide on Google Play Store with maximum downloads.
While most players prefer playing free games online, developers keep bringing more efficient and exciting methods to monetise online games via in-game purchases. And for this, redeem codes come in handy for players but they are very rare and expensive to acquire. These redeem codes help players get rewards, which are difficult to attain.
The codes are available on a regular basis on social media platforms with limited time. The expired codes can’t be redeemed. It includes a 14-digit code which is a combination of letters and words.
List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 28, 2021:
- R9AU3BHL4XI9
- ZDCW61YRUCYH
- 4XX7DTOLBXOH
- XM5L93V38NGX
- 732OIF59VMZ1
- 9C0E4B1B1IIG
- O92DXVFYVN09
- 7O0WKWPTC42W
- 0RI8D35DNFXV
- NV944T60B9GK
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F10IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
Step-by-step guide on how to redeem Garena Free Fire codes:
- First, visit the official Garena Free Fire website https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
- Login through the social media platforms provided – Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple Ids, etc.
- On the text box paste the codes and click on confirm button to continue.
- Now tap on OK to provide confirmation on the box for cross-checking the request.