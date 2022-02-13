Garena Free Fire Latest News: Popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire has been missing from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store in India. The reason behind this is not clear yet, making the game lovers anxious. There has been no official comment from the makers of Free Fire or from Apple or Google on the same either, reported the livemint.Also Read - 12-Year-Old Jumps From Kolkata Highrise In Hope To Be Saved By Superhero, Dies

According to several news reports, the South Korean battle royale game developer Krafton might be behind the move. Krafton is the maker of PUBG that got banned in India and then, they came up with BMGI later. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) makers Krafton had alleged Garena of copying the theme of its game and filed a lawsuit against Garena demanding its ban. The PUBG developer also sued Google and Apple for allowing Garena to be available on their respective app stores.

However, the Free Fire Max is still available on the Play Store, but it's confirmed for how long would it be there. Garena has been among the favourite battle royale games in India and after PUBG got banned, it amassed a huge user base here. The in-app purchases in Garena allowed it to generate a handsome revenue.