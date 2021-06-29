GB WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is frequently used to share videos, photos, audios and is used all across the globe. New versions of WhatsApp are being introduced daily for the convenience of the users. These days GB WhatsApp version is making quite a fuss. The app is being circulated as a new update of WhatsApp. But this is not a new version of WhatsApp and is a completely different app. Whenever we think of any messaging app, WhatsApp is the first option that comes to our mind. If you want to use WhatsApp with some additional features, GB WhatsApp is available to download and install on your device. Also Read - 'Highly Misplaced': India Strongly Rejects UN Special Branch's Criticism of New IT Rules

What is GB WhatsApp?

GB WhatsApp is a clone app of WhatsApp. Simply put, GB WhatsApp allows third-party developers to create a customized clone app similar to WhatsApp. It provides users with exactly the same messaging app like WhatsApp, from which messaging, video and audio calling can be done. This clone app of WhatsApp can be customized by the users according to their convenience. Also, in GB WhatsApp, users also get some extra features. This makes it very easy for users to use WhatsApp. But using GB WhatsApp can prove to be dangerous.

Is GB WhatsApp Dangerous?

If you use GB WhatsApp, then your original WhatsApp account can be blocked. This clone app steals the information of the users. The most important thing is that this app is not available on Google Play Store. To download it, its APK file needs to be downloaded which is not a secure option. If you do not want to delete your original WhatsApp, then you shouldn't use GB WhatsApp.

GB WhatsApp Features

Share live locations: Additionally, the user can share his live locations with friends using GB WhatsApp 2021.

Auto Reply: Firstly, you can also use the auto-reply feature when you want to reply to any of your friends at any time.

Filter messages: GB WhatsApp is built with the Filter Messages feature which provides the user the option to clear the chats which can also filter your messages.

Mark the unread messages: With notifications, you can mark messages as read.

Best Image Quality: With GB WhatsApp, you can send high-resolution pictures.