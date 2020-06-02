San Francisco: Sony has postponed its PlayStation 5 event that was supposed to happen on June 4 as several US cities were witnessing protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Also Read - Liverpool FC Footballers Take a Knee at Anfield in Show of Solidarity For George Floyd

“While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration. And for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” the company said in a tweet. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: Protests Turn Violent Outside White House as Police Fire Tear Gas Shells, Rubber Bullets

During the hour-long event, Sony had planned to showcase some new PS5 games for the PlayStation 5 which was scheduled to be launched during the holiday season this year. Also Read - George Floyd Murder: 'Total Disgrace,' Says Trump, Vows to Call in Military; Tear Gas Fired, Curfew Imposed From 7 PM

Sony also shared another tweet with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, wherein the company denounced systematic racism.

“We denounce systemic racism and violence against the black community. we will continue to work towards a future marked by empathy and inclusion and stand with our black creators, players, employees, families and friends #BlackLivesMatter,” the company said.

Electronic Arts has also delayed an event for its popular Madden NFL series and Google has delayed an Android announcement as well.