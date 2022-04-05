New Delhi: Garena Free Fire is a successful online royale game available on mobile devices and the demand for Free Fire redeem codes has seen massive growth in recent months. The game was banned by the government in February 2022 along with 53 other Chinese apps over security concerns. It has gained popularity for its adventure-driven battle game. It is one of the most popular mobile games worldwide on play store with maximum downloads. The game is known for its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes. The players are required to pay to acquire certain in-games items, layouts, skins, diamonds and rewards.Also Read - Mumbai Teen Commits Suicide After Being Refused To Complete Garena Free Fire Game Challenge

Most players prefer to play free games online and the developers bring more efficient, exciting methods to monetize online games via in-game purchases. The redeem codes are very rare and expensive to acquire. So, the codes help the player to get rewards that are difficult to attain in this game. The codes are available on a regular basis on social media platforms for a limited time. The expired codes can't be redeemed. It includes a 14-digit code which is a combination of letters and words.

Players can redeem these codes online by visiting the official Gerena Free Fire redemption website 1.e. rewars.ff.ganera.com. For the unversed, every redemption code is of 12 character, consisting of capital letters and numbers.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 5, 2022

9C87 6YTS GW2H

345N T6BY NHGJ

FUD7 S6A5 QRED

2C3V 4BRN TGKB

I8V7 C6DT 5RSF

WV2B 3NE4 MR5T

KLYH OG9I 8FUD

7YST AGQ2 JK3I

ERF8 7V65 TCRF

ONB9 V8C7 XD6Y

HLNO BI8V 7C6X

5TSR EDWC 3VEB

4RNT MGKH IB8U

7VF6 DS5A R4EW

Garena Free Fire Redeem CodeS of April 5, 2022: How to redeem codes from the reward redemption website