Delhi: What to gift the latest iPhone 13 to your valentine this year? The e-commerce platforms along with mega electronic stores have come up with waves of offers on the latest iPhone this Valentine’s Day. Apple launched the iPhone 13 series including the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max in September last year. In India, the price range of the iPhone 13 Mini starts at Rs 69,900, the iPhone 13 at Rs 79,900, the iPhone 13 Pro at Rs 1,19,900, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,29,900. But, here are several deals that buyers can avail on the latest iPhone.Also Read - You Will Soon Be Able To Make Contactless Payments Via New iPhones. Details Here

Amazon

Amazon is offering the base 128GB storage variant of iPhone 13 at a price of Rs 74,900, as against its sticker price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB variant of the same model is also available at a Rs 5,000 discount at Rs 84,900 as against the Rs 89,900 MRP. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Price Drop! Check Exciting Deals on Amazon And Flipkart

Moreover, buyers can avail a discount of up to Rs 15,900 on all the iPhone 13 models on Amazon, upon exchanging their old smartphone. Apart from this, Amazon is also offering a discount of flat Rs 6,000 discount on transactions from SBI, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit cards. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 Price Drops on Amazon, Flipkart. Check Latest Rates Here

If all the offers are availed, people can get the iPhone 13 for as low as Rs 53,000 on Amazon.

Flipkart

Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 5,000 across variants of the vanilla iPhone 13 model, bringing the cost down to Rs 74,900. Additionally, Flipkart is also offering users an exchange offer of up to Rs 18,850 on return of old smartphones for a new iPhone 13 model. This further brings down the cost of iPhone 13 to as low as Rs 56,050.

Apple Official Online Store

There is no discount on the iPhone 13 series on Apple’s official website. However, brand’s online store is offering an exchange offer, where the company will offer Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,120 off on a new iPhone 13 series model, in exchange of iPhone 8 or newer iPhone. The store is also offering EMI option for the buyers of the iPhone 13 series, where they can pay for their new iPhone 13 models in monthly installments.

Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital is also offering Rs 5,000 instant discount on all variants of vanilla iPhone 13. Moreover, the store is offering Rs 6,000 bank cashback on purchase of iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 using ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak bank credit cards. For ICICI Bank users, the offer is also available on debit cards. There is no exchange offer on Reliance Digital on the iPhone 13 series. On availing all discounts, the iPhone 13 will be available at a price of Rs 68,900, the iPhone 13 Mini will be available at a price of Rs 63,900 at Reliance Digital.

Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is offering the Vanilla iPhone 13 at a deal price of Rs 71,561, with additional cash back of Rs 6000 on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards, and Kotak and SBI Bank Debit Cards. Further, if buyers wish to exchange their existing smartphone and if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs 3,000 at Vijay Sales, taking the total discount amount to Rs 22,339 and thus the effective price of the iPhone 13 is reduced to Rs 57,561.