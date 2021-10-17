Gitex Global, the world’s biggest technology show this year, started in Dubai today. According to the reports, local government departments and international tech majors will showcase their latest technologies during the five-day show. The exhibition will bring together international innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, Blockchain, quantum computing, Fintech and immersive marketing.Also Read - International Flights: India, UAE Aim to Ensure Speedy Normalisation of Air Services

Gitex Global is coming back for its 41st edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from October 17 to 21 as the UAE prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary. A slew of conferences and workshops will also be organised on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Most of the local public sector departments such as Dubai Municipality, Dubai Land Department, Dubai Airports, Roads and Transport Authority and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai as well as many ministries will also take part in the five-day exhibition.

Here are some of the important details of this 5-day event: