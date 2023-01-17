Home

Changing Traditions? THIS Extramarital Dating App Has 2 Million Users In India

According to the data provided by the company, the vast majority of new customers are from Tier 1 cities (66 percent). In comparison, the remaining new subscribers come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities (44 percent).

Dating has changed in recent times and have become quite common in India. But who would have thought that an extramarital dating app would also succeed in a country like India? These dating apps help you meet a partner, regardless of gender or orientation. Recently, a France-based extramarital dating app Gleeden announced it has achieved 10 million users worldwide, out of which 2 million users alone come from India, which grew by 11 per cent from September 2022.

Changing traditions in India?

“India is a country that whilst worshipping marriages and monogamy, keeps growing as far as subscribers on the app. 2022 alone brought us + 18 per cent new users, which went from 1.7 million in December 2021 to the current 2+ million,” Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India for Gleeden, said in a statement.

Being specifically designed for married people, the rise in Indian users on Gleeden reflects how the traditional concepts of monogamy are gradually changing in the country — a lot of which may also be consensual, according to the company.

The company said that most of the Indian users on Gleeden come from a high socio-economic environment.

Both men and women are professionals like engineers, entrepreneurs, consultants, managers, executives, and physicians and also include a high number of housewives.

As for age, men are mostly 30+ while women are 26+.

The company also mentioned that the app is designed to be extra safe for women and thus in 2023 stands at 40 per cent female users as compared to 60 per cent male users.