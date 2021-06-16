Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the fifth edition of VivaTech today. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) informed that the Prime Minister has been invited as the Guest of Honor to deliver the keynote address. Other prominent speakers at the event include French President Emmanuel Macro, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and ministers and parliamentarians from various European countries. The event will also be attended by corporate luminaries such as Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith. Also Read - 'It Gives Me Immense Satisfaction': Differently-Abled Man From Mumbai Donates Blood For 25th Time

The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address at the VWTech program at 4 pm. This information has been given by the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday. Apart from Prime Minister Modi, leaders of many countries and executives of big companies will participate in this program. The fifth edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held from June 16 to 19. Also Read - Mithun Chakraborty Questioned by Kolkata Police Over Controversial Speech During West Bengal Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at fifth edition of 'VivaTech' tomorrow. VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016: PMO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2021

The VivaTech Event is one of the largest digital and start-up events in Europe, held in Paris every year since 2016. It is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe, a leading advertising and marketing group, and Les Echos, a leading French media conglomerate.

The event brings together stakeholders in technology innovation and the start-up ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions and start-up contests.