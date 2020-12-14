YouTube and Gmail websites are not working for many users across India. Also Read - Remember Binod? The Bizarre Viral Trend is Now 2020's Most Tweeted Meme on Twitter in India | Check Memes

Users visiting Gmail are greeted with the message, "We're sorry, but your account is temporarily unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest trying again in a few minutes. You can view the G Suite Status Dashboard for the current status of the service. If the issue persists, please visit the Help Center."

The same issue persists with YouTube, which says ‘Something went wrong’