Gmail is Down Globally: Google’s Gmail server has been down, due to which users of many countries including India are unable to send emails. Many users have also complained of attachment failure. Apart from Gmail, people are also facing problems with Google Drive. Downdetector shared the information about the downfall of Gmail, saying that users have lodged a complaint stating that they are not able to send mail in Gmail nor open any file in Google Drive. At the same time, Downdetector says that problems have been noted in the servers of Gmail and Google Drive as well as Youtube, which is causing problems in uploading videos. Also Read - Gmail Down Across India, Google Services Hit For Airtel Users; Company Working on Fix

The problem of Gmail coming to a standstill has been seen in many countries around the world including Australia and Japan. People in Gmail are unable to attach any file. The company itself has confirmed that Gmail is down for some users. It is being told that the service has been down due to the high number of active users on Gmail. Many users across the world, including in India, are facing this problem. Right now, the company is trying to fix it.

I'm in central time zone but more reports are showing up in bigger population centers on the west coast where it is only 11:30ish pm #googledown pic.twitter.com/kMC746IDOI — Elsie Draco (@ElsieDraco) August 20, 2020

Google has said that the Gmail problem will be fixed soon, the team is working for this. The support page of Google changed its status to ‘Service Disruption’ and said they will fix the issue by 1:30 PM.

“We’re investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1:30 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.”

According to the Downeditor, this error in Gmail came in at 9:50 am and remained until the news was written. In Gmail, 62 percent of people have difficulty in attachment, 30 percent in login, and 10 percent in receiving e-mail.