Gmail Hacks: How To Use Multiple E-mail Accounts Simultaneously?

Are you tired of logging and out of multiple email accounts? Here is a Gmail hack for you to easily manage and organise all your mails from all your accounts.

This Gmail hack could save your time, and save you from frustrating over repeated logging in and out of all your accounts.

New Delhi: Gmail is one of the most widely used email services, with over 1.8 billion users (as of 2023). Many of its users face the challenge of making the most of the Google-based free email service. From separating work and personal communications, managing different projects, or reducing clutter in their primary inbox, handling multiple email and their services can be a tough task. Here is how Gmail steps in to help and how to use multiple accounts simultaneously with ease.

Multiple Accounts on Gmail

Users can manage multiple accounts by allowing them to regroup all their email accounts in one place in Gmail, making it easier to access messages without logging in and out of each account. Gmail allows users to manage multiple email accounts, including both Google accounts and third-party accounts, in one place. Users can add multiple accounts to the Gmail app on their devices and switch between them easily.

How to Add Multiple Accounts in Gmail?

To add a second Gmail account, users can simply click on their profile picture and select “Add another account.” Enter the email address of the second account. Follow the prompts to link it to their primary Gmail address . Gmail offers the option to create multiple inboxes, allowing users to organise and view emails from different accounts in a single interface.

This feature is particularly useful for individuals who need to streamline their email management and keep their various communications organised.

How to Switch Between Multiple Accounts in Gmail?

To switch between multiple Gmail accounts, you can follow these steps:

In a web browser: Click on your profile icon in the upper-right corner of Gmail.

Select “Add another account” from the pop-up menu.

Enter the email address of the second Gmail account and follow the prompts to switch between accounts. On an Android device: Open the Gmail app.

Tap your profile picture in the top right.

Tap “Add another account” and choose the type of account you want to add.

Follow the on-screen steps to add your account, and then you can easily switch between accounts.

How Gmail Organises Mails From All Accounts?

Gmail can automatically categorise emails from multiple accounts using filters. Users can create a label for each account and use the “Create filter” option to automatically apply a label to incoming emails from each account. This way, users can easily see and manage emails from different accounts within the Gmail interface. Additionally, users can use the “Multiple Inboxes” feature to dedicate a section to each of their multiple accounts, allowing them to see and manage emails from different accounts more effectively. These features are particularly useful for individuals who need to streamline their email management and keep their various communications organised.

