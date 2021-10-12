New Delhi: Google’s free email service Gmail is reportedly down in some parts of India on Tuesday as users were unable to send or receive emails.Also Read - Latest Google Update: Google To Stop Working For Gmail, YouTube, Maps On These Devices, Watch Video

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks outages in real-time stated that 68 per cent users reported that they are facing issues in website, 18 per cent reported server connection and 14 per cent mentioned about login issue. Also Read - Users Affected as Android Apps Including Gmail Face Technical Issue, Google Says Working to Fix It

Users in India and in some other countries went to social media platforms complaining they were unable to access Gmail. “I am not able to send or receive mails, is Gmail down,” one user said. Also Read - Latest Google Updates and Features: Search Giant Brings New Feature to GMail That Personalizes Your Inbox

“I guess, again Gmail is not working, or I’m the only user who is facing issue,” mentioned another user. At present, Google has not responded to users. Earlier, social media platforms such as Facebook, Whatsapp, and Instagram faced a major outage globally, including those in India reporting that they were unable to send or receive messages. Several users, including those in India, were unable to access WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook on both Android and iOS platforms. They were greeted with a “couldn’t refresh feed” message.

(With Inputs from IANS)