Good news for developers, startups in India as Google launches new AI tools, partnerships

At the Google I/O Connect India 2026 summit, tech giant Google announced an expansive wave of artificial intelligence initiatives targeted at developers, startups, enterprises and educational institutions across India.

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Google IO Connect India 2026 summit

Google I/O Connect India 2026 summit: In a significant good news for developers, startups in India, US-based technology giant Google on Tuesday announced a series of artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives for developers, startups, enterprises and educational institutions in India. At the Google I/O Connect India 2026 summit here, the company unveiled new AI education programmes, healthcare collaborations, cybersecurity initiatives and expanded infrastructure for Indian enterprises using its AI models.

Google also said its Google Play Store and Android ecosystem generated an estimated Rs 5.3 lakh crore (around $60 billion) in revenue for app publishers and the wider economy in India in 2025, up 28 per cent from the previous year.

Google I/O Connect India 2026 summit

At the Google I/O Connect India 2026 summit, tech giant Google announced an expansive wave of artificial intelligence initiatives targeted at developers, startups, enterprises and educational institutions across India. The strategic rollout introduces new AI education programs, critical healthcare collaborations, advanced cybersecurity initiatives, and enhanced infrastructure to scale enterprise AI deployment. Alongside these innovations, Google revealed that its Android ecosystem and Google Play Store generated an impressive Rs 5.3 lakh crore (approximately $60 billion) for the Indian economy in 2025.

This massive economic impact represents a significant 28 percent growth from the previous year, highlighting the rapidly accelerating digital landscape in the region. By deeply integrating its AI models into foundational sectors like education and healthcare while upgrading local infrastructure, Google aims to provide Indian enterprises and app publishers with the robust technical tools necessary to drive the country’s next generation of digital and economic expansion.

Addressing the event, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said Google has played a key role in expanding internet access and digital services in India through products such as Search, Android, YouTube, Maps and Google Pay. “Google transformed how students learn, how businesses grow, how governments deliver services and how billions of people access knowledge every single day. That is an extraordinary contribution all of you have made,” he said.

Among the key announcements, Google DeepMind launched its AI Research Foundations curriculum, a free 56-hour programme aimed at training learners to build and fine-tune large language models. The programme will be rolled out in partnership with NASSCOM, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and other institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)