New Delhi: Right from ordering foods to buying clothes, appliances online, for everything — Internet has become a vital necessity. In today’s era, people heavily depend on Internet for managing finances digitally, working, or even messaging on social media platforms. However, this will not be the case for Gmail messages. Those who are using Gmail, must know that Gmail has come up with a new feature that eliminates the requirement of internet to access messages. With this new feature, you can now read, respond and search your Gmail messages even without the internet.Also Read - Google to Launch Accelerator Programme For Women Founders in India| Check Last Date to Apply

The new feature is called Google Support, and with this, you can read, respond to, and search your Gmail messages even when you aren’t connected to the Internet by visiting mail.google.com. Also Read - 'I Feel Pleasure, Joy, Love': Google Engineer Claims Its AI LaMDA Has Emotions; Sent on Leave

To make Gmail accessible offline, Google recommends bookmarking the link mentioned in Chrome. If you’re using Gmail with your work or school account, you can then need to ask your admin to help change your settings. Also Read - IPL Media Rights Announcement Today. What We Know So Far?

Here’s how to do it?

First, download Chrome on your computer or laptop.

Then go to Gmail offline settings.

Check ‘Enable offline mail’ option.

You can choose in your settings such as how many days of messages you want to sync.

And then click ‘Save changes’.

To bookmark the Gmail to use the portal offline, you will have to open the link and to the right of the address bar, there will be a star sign. Just click on the star sign and then you wil be asked to bookmark that link and you have to click on ‘Done’. After doing that, you can easily access the Gmail inbox link directly through Chrome.