Good news for Harry Potter fans as RealMe 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition launched in India: Check price and specs

Realme launches the 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition featuring light-sensing color-changing back panels and Hogwarts gift packaging.

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Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition

RealMe 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition: Unlocking a magical milestone for smartphone design, Realme has officially debuted the realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition, created in partnership with Warner Bros. targeting young wizarding world enthusiasts. The custom smartphone debuts the world’s first Quadra Light-Sensing Color-changing Technology, dubbed the Hogwarts Crest Glow Wonder, which reveals the distinct colors of all four Hogwarts houses when exposed to sunlight. Paired with a limited-edition Hogwarts-themed gift box, the smartphone offers an immersive back-to-school experience for global fans, backed by a multi-city pop-up launch event designed after Hogwarts’ iconic Great Hall and common rooms.

Realme 16 Pro with Hogwarts-Inspired Design

Inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, the realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition introduces a Hogwarts Inspired Design that infuses every detail with iconic Hogwarts elements. The device features a Brown finish with an Argyle leather texture inspired by the Wizard’s Chess scene, bringing the classic aesthetic of the wizarding world to life from the very first look.

Why is Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition special?

The realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is also engineered to deliver high-definition portraits with exceptional clarity, depth, and natural color expression. Powered by the 200MP LumaColor Camera and TÜV-certified LumaColor IMAGE technology, it ensures subjects stand out with refined bokeh and true-to-life skin tones across multiple focal lengths.

Adventure Starts with Realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition

Alongside the phone, realme also introduced the realme Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter Edition that brings the iconic Hogwarts-inspired design into every aspect of the audio experience. Upon opening the Hogwarts-inspired Limited Edition Collector’s Gift Set, users will find a pair of customized Brown earbuds, along with an ultra-mini charging case designed as a miniature version of Harry Potter’s iconic trunk and a college-style knitted cross-body strap, which allows fans to wear the earbud case like a retro Hogwarts accessory.

The earbuds combine powerful 50dB adaptive noise cancellation with an ultra-wide 5,000Hz frequency range, blocking out the outside world for a flagship-level immersive experience. Equipped with 12.4mm titanium-plated drivers and Hi-Res Audio certification, they restore high-quality sound with exceptional clarity. The earbuds are housed within an ultra-compact charging case that fits in the palm of the hand, making them the perfect portable companion.