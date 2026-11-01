Good news for international passengers as Digi Yatra commences trials at seven airports

Ministry of Civil Aviation begins international Digi Yatra trials for e-passport holders across 7 airports on select Air India and IndiGo flights.

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Digi Yatra- File image

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has officially launched trial runs for international passengers using the Digi Yatra system across seven major Indian airports. Scheduled to run from November through December 2026, the initial trials allow eligible Indian nationals holding e-passports to experience paperless biometric processing at select checkpoints while traveling on international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo. Feedback gathered during this two-month trial window will inform plans for a broader nation-wide rollout in 2027.

The trials are being conducted at Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin, Mumbai, Chennai and Amritsar airports.

“Eligible passengers will be able to use the facility at terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates, wherever the required infrastructure is available. Feedback received during the trial period will inform the planning of a wider rollout in 2027,” the statement said.

Operational Overview & Key Details

Parameter Operational Detail Trial Window November to December 2026 Participating Airports (7) Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Cochin and Amritsar Participating Airlines Air India & IndiGo (Select International Routes) Eligibility Criteria Indian Nationals holding valid e-passports Enabled Airport Touchpoints Terminal Entry Gates, Security Hold Areas (SHA), and Boarding Gates Verification Method NFC-enabled chip scanning & e-passport Verifiable Credential (VC) Immigration Requirement Mandatory: Physical passports, visas and manual immigration checks remain required

How can eligible Indian nationals international use DigiYatra?

To access the facility, eligible Indian nationals must create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential (VC) through the Digi Yatra mobile application. The process involves scanning the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) of the e-passport, reading the embedded chip using the Near Field Communication (NFC) feature of a compatible smartphone, capturing a selfie and verifying the details. The credential is stored in the passenger’s Digi Yatra wallet on the device and can be used at airport touchpoints enabled for the trials.

“The facility is intended to complement, and not replace, existing travel processes. Passengers must continue to carry their travel documents and complete all mandatory airline document checks, immigration procedures and other applicable travel formalities,” according to the statement.

The Digi Yatra’s adoption continues to expand across India’s aviation network. The platform has more than 26.5 million users and has enabled more than 110 million journeys across 39 domestic airports, serving domestic airlines. “A further 25 domestic airports are planned to be covered by 2027.

The plan is part of the government’s strategy to leverage technology to improve airport operations and facilitate seamless air travel, in line with the vision of Digital India and ease of flying,” the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)