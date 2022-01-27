New Delhi: Tech giant Apple is reportedly mulling to introduce a new feature that will let micro-businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware.Also Read - All iPhone 14 Models To Have 120 Hz Displays, 6GB RAM, Other Specifications. Details Here

At present, retailers use payment terminals to get money on their iPhones, connected via Bluetooth, such as Block Inc's Square payment systems. After the launch of the upcoming feature, the iOs handset will turn into a payment terminal, allowing merchants to receive amounts with the tap of a credit card or another iPhone onto the back of their device, a report published in Bloomberg said.

The report further stated that it is yet to be ascertained if the payment acceptance option will be branded as part of Apple Pay or if the company will partner with an existing payment network.

How the feature will work?

The Bloomberg report claimed that the feature which is expected to be launched in the upcoming months may use iPhone’s near field communications, or NFC, chip that is currently used for Apple Pay.

For the new feature, the tech giant last year had paid approximately USD 100 million to Mobeewave, a Canadian startup, that developed technology for mobile phones to receive money with the tap of a credit card. Meanwhile, an official word on the latest feature is still awaited.