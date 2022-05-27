Washington: To bring stability improvement and fix a few bugs in pixel devices, Google has rolled out a new Android 13 beta update. Albeit, it’s half a month away, the new Android 13 Beta 2.1 patch is expected to fix some of the issues which plague Pixel devices shortly after the initial release of the Android 13 Public Beta.Also Read - Google In Talks To Join Indian Govt's Open E-Comm Network ONDC: Report

Android 13 Beta 2.1 Bug Fixes

As per GSM Arena, Google's release notes are inclusive of the following fixes:

An issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions. Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on the hotspot. An issue where a continuous call dialling sound could be heard in the background during a phone call. Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.

This mid-cycle update still includes the same list of known issues as Beta 2 released on May 11, except for those mentioned above. According to 9to5 Google, the search bar issue remains despite the mid-cycle update.

For existing Android 13 Beta users, the replacement will be routinely notified via OTA notification. If you’re at the Android 12 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta program, be mindful of the fact that the Android 13 Beta is still in early Beta and there may be a lot of issues. One might as well wish to take up the Android 13 Beta by opting out and resigning for it.

(With inputs from ANI)