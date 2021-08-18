Battlegrounds Mobile India Latest Update: here comes a piece of wonderful news for the PUBG Fans. The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile India, is finally available on Apple App stores for download. Now PUBG Fans can easily download the game from the Apple App store and enjoy the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India is also coming to iOS starting from today August 18. An announcement to this effect was made by its South Korea-based Krafton.Also Read - Good News For PUBG Mobile India Users! Krafton Releases Exclusive Rewards as Battlegrounds Mobile India Crosses 50 Million Downloads

Krafton said on the social media platform that India Ka Game is now available on iOS. It must be noted that Krafton had earlier this week announced the title clocked 50 million downloads on Google Play less than two months after its debut in India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Hits 50M Downloads on Google Play Store, Registrations Open For Battlegrounds Mobile India Series

As per the updates, players are receiving a ‘Galaxy Messenger Set’ permanent outfit in addition to some more rewards to celebrate the milestone. All iOS users will be eligible for this reward. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.2 Latest Version Available For Android Devices: Here’s How Users Can Download Game

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s latest achievements are not exactly surprising as Krafton’s original title PUBG Mobile India also enjoyed massive popularity in the country before its ban last year by the Central government.

As per market estimates, PUBG Mobile India had over 180 million downloads and a user base of 33 million in India alone. Its iOS availability will expand its market reach in the country.

As per the Battlegrounds Mobile India‘s official Apple App Store listing, the app tracks user content, usage data, and diagnostic. Battlegrounds Mobile India is 1.9GB in size and requires iOS 11 and above or iPadOS 11 and above to function.

Moreover, Krafton had recently stated that it would be hosting its first e-sports tournament in India starting next month but more details are awaited in the matter.

As Battlegrounds Mobile India is available on Apply App Store, the company would hope to bring more players to the tournament. Battlegrounds Mobile India is celebrating “Independence Day Mahotsav” from August 11 to August 20.