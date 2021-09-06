Rejoice PUBG Lovers! Brendan Greene, the creator of PUBG has left the game development company PUBG Studios. Brendan is now working on a new game called Prologue. He made a big change in the gaming industry by creating the Battle Royale series of games. He gave information about this new game through his Twitter handle. But he also said that gamers will have to pay for their next game. “And since [getting lost in the open fields of Chernarus in DayZ], I’ve held this deep fascination with sandbox-style open-world games and the freedoms that they give players, but I always just wished they were a bit bigger. So that’s our mission as a studio. We want to create realistic sandbox worlds on a scale that’s seldom attempted — worlds hundreds of kilometers across with thousands of players interacting, exploring, and creating,” Brendan says in the video.Also Read - Mumbai Teen Spends Rs 10 Lakh From Mother's Bank Account to Play PUBG, Runs Away From Home

He told the users about his new game that players will have to find their own way here and they will need different tools and resources to stay in it. This game will be very challenging in which the player will have to make efforts to move forward. In this game, he also informed about the use of new technology to give real feel to the user.

Brendan Green of PlayerUnknown Productions has announced via a press statement that he is leaving Krafton, although the South Korean company will hold a major stake in PlayerUnknown Productions. The studio is exploring the necessary systems for open-world games, leading to speculation that the studio's upcoming game could be an open-world game.

While leaving Krafton, Brenden said, “I’m so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years. Today, I’m excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I’ve envisaged for years. Again, I’m thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I’ll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date.”