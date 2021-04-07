PUBG Mobile Latest Update: PUBG Mobile gamers, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. Even though PUBG Mobile India is not getting launched in India anytime soon, still PUBG Mobile gamers can enjoy another new game called ‘Undawn’ as it might get launched in India soon. The new zombie survival game ‘Undawn’ has been developed by Lightspeed Quantum Studios. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Records 1 Billion Downloads Worldwide, Crosses USD 5.1 Billion Lifetime Revenue

As per updates, ‘Undawn’ is based on a post-apocalyptic world teeming with zombies that players need to kill and escape in the co-op gameplay. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update: Here’s How Worldwide Users Can Download Royale Game And Play

Undawn will be available to players via Garena, which is the publisher of the game. And for this reason, the game is called Garena Undawn, just like Garena Free Fire. the developers say that the game is made on the Unreal Engine 4 platform, which means it will be supported on a variety of devices. However, Undawn will be available on Android phones for now and the pre-registrations for the “pre-alpha test” are already available on Google Play Store, though the game might arrive on iOS later. Also Read - Gaming Alert: Terraria to Release on Stadia on March 18, Says Google

Moreover, Undawn will support cross-platform gaming, which means players can join from a PC or a mobile phone as well. However, there is no information about whether the game will offer support for Sony PlayStation and Xbox.

Will Undawn be available in India? Undawn is being published by Garena. Based in Singapore, the company doesn’t have any direct affiliation with China. Hence, it is possible that Undawn will be released in India without much inconvenience but when it will be released, there is no official information on this so far. At the same time, there is another popular Battle Royale game called Free Fire which is published by Garena and they say it is accessible from India all along.

When Undawn will be released? On Monday, Garena announced that they will be publishing Undawn in late 2021 as the game is still in the very early stages of testing. In a press release, Hai Wang, Senior Director, Business Development at Garena informed “Gamers in the region have a deep appreciation for shooter games and exploring open worlds. Coupled with their highly resourceful and inquisitive natures, we’re excited to bring them Undawn – a game that is tailor-made to their tastes.”