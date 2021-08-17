Battlegrounds Mobile India Rewards: The new avatar of PUBG Mobile India, Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India on July 2 and now within two months, the game has been downloaded by more than 50 million people. Krafton on Monday announced that the PUBG Mobile India avatar BGMI has now garnered 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Battlegrounds Mobile India managed to achieve this in a little over a month since its launch on July 2. To celebrate this achievement, the company is giving players a Galaxy Messenger set as a permanent outfit along with a few more rewards. These rewards are being given to Android users. The company can also announce rewards for iPhone users as well when it will release the game on the iOS platform.Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India Hits 50M Downloads on Google Play Store, Registrations Open For Battlegrounds Mobile India Series

“We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on the Play Store in just over a month! I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first esports tournament starting next month,” said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS Date Leaked: This is When BGMI iOS Will be Released

Last year, the company had promised to organize special tournaments and events for the Indian audience. Celebrating India’s Independence Day is one of those programs and has been specially designed for Indians. Apart from this, Krafton had launched the Battleground Mobile India Series tournament, the prize pool for this series is 10 crores. Hence, this makes it one of the biggest esports tournaments held in India. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to Launch For iOS Soon, Krafton Teases New Updates

Krafton pointed to the launch of an iOS version through its social media platforms. For now, the game is said to be available on Android phones via the Google Play Store. BGMI is celebrating the Independence Day Festival from August 11th to August 20th where players get a chance to win prizes including special AGM skins. Battleground Mobile India was also given a new season which was launched last week. The season’s name is Royal Pass Month 2. In addition, the company also added players to unlock new missions ahead of Independence Day.

Earlier this month, Battlegrounds Mobile India took major action by banning the accounts of 3,36,000 players. These players were cheating in the game. Krafton said in its report that in the investigation conducted between July 30 and August 5 under which 3,36,000 accounts have been caught cheating in the game. The accounts have been banned forever, meaning these accounts will never be able to play the game again.